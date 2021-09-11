Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

ONTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 352,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $665,000.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.