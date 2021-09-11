OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

