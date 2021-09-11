ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.26.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $52.49. 1,560,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,159. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.27.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

