ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.27.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

