Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Hits $1.09

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $281.81 million and $25.39 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00059275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00163319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043174 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,672,195 coins. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

