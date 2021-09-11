Open Platform Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $39,412.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00161739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

