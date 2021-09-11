OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 6.2%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. 242,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,471,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.74.
In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.
About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
