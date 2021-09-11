OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 6.2%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. 242,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,471,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.74.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

