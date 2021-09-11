Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.
OPT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,116. Opthea has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
