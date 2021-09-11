Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Get Opthea alerts:

OPT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,116. Opthea has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.