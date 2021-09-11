Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Opthea has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

