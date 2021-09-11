Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Opthea has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.86.
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
