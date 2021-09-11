Optical Cable (OCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 13th.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%.

NASDAQ:OCC opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

