OptionRoom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $85,472.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $85,472.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00127970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00181135 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,873.79 or 0.99745928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.92 or 0.07081692 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.70 or 0.00946242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002984 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

