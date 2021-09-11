Orange County Bancorp Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on September 14th (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:OBT) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 14th. Orange County Bancorp had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $33,500,000 based on an initial share price of $33.50. During Orange County Bancorp’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT opened at $35.49 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.