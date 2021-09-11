Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

