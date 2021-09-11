Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price decreased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.40.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$35.94 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$40.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.95. The firm has a market cap of C$9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -3.80%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

