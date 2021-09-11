Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.450-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXM. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

OXM traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 136,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,947. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,780.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

