Pablo M. Koziner Sells 8,511 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth $703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 245,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 47.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $1,271,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

