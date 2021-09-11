Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Trading Up 15%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) shares rose 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 6,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

About Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.