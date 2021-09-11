PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report $775.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.78 million to $780.13 million. PAE posted sales of $666.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,464,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,738,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 316,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,789. PAE has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $583.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

