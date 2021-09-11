PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of PAGS opened at $55.98 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

