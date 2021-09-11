PAID Network Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001976 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $74.30 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00069416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00181974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.23 or 0.99794252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.50 or 0.07127334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00862076 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.