Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $525.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $466.66.

Shares of PANW opened at $469.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

