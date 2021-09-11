Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,305 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 136.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

