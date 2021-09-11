Pangolin (PNG) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00004335 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $42.34 million and $5.79 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00130626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00184062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,677.44 or 0.99966770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.33 or 0.07176926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.39 or 0.00871885 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

