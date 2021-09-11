Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.40. 200,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,733. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -152.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

