Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fuel Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.83 on Friday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

