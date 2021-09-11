Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of EMR opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

