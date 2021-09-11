Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $206,232,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $328.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.62 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

