Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

