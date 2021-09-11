Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.90. The company has a market cap of $456.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

