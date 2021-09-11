Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 285 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 125.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

NYSE:JHX opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.28. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $41.04.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.