Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,877,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 703,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 678,747 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 623,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,219 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

