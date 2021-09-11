Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

WELL opened at $86.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

