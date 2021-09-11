Parallel Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE VNO opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

