Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $580.63 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.