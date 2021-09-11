Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $200.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.75. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

