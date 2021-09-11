Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.