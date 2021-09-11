Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.