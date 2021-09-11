Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $186.42 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.