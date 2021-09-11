Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $130,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,082,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

PLMR stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.03 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

