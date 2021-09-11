Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.39.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

