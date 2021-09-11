Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PATK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

