Paul A. Stone Sells 2,500 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
