Paul A. Stone Sells 2,500 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

