Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paya.
Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PAYA opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.06.
Paya Company Profile
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
Further Reading: Capital Gains
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.