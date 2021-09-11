Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

PAYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYA opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

