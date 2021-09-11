PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.70 Million

Analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post sales of $24.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $25.30 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $19.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $93.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.40 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $94.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

PCB traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 164,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,338. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 197,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

