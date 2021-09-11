Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 4.9%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.99 and last traded at $102.30. Approximately 79,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,595,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of -163.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.10.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,802 shares of company stock worth $91,492,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 21.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 19.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 565.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,218,000 after purchasing an additional 275,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,786,000 after purchasing an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $3,584,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

