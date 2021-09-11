Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

