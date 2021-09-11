People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after buying an additional 415,372 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,517,000 after buying an additional 872,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after buying an additional 2,586,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.