Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,024 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $11.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of $671.96 million and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
