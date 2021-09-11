Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,024 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $671.96 million and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

