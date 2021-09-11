Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $7.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $51.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million.

PIRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.71. 1,392,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $380.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

