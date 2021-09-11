Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Upstart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $270.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average of $132.31. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $294.23.
In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,876,466 shares of company stock worth $383,267,700. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.