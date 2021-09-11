Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Upstart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.45.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $270.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average of $132.31. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $294.23.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,876,466 shares of company stock worth $383,267,700. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

